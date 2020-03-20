David Backhem a maradj otthon mozgalom mellett áll, Instagram-oldalán most mindenkit arra buzdít, hogy maradjon otthon.

Bámulatos összefogást tanúsítanak az emberek, mióta kitört a világjárvány. A sztárok is igyekeznek példát mutatni, és otthon maradásra buzdítani az embereket. David Backhem egy aranyos posztban hívta fel a figyelmünket a karantén fontosságára.