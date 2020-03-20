David Backhem a maradj otthon mozgalom mellett áll, Instagram-oldalán most mindenkit arra buzdít, hogy maradjon otthon.
Bámulatos összefogást tanúsítanak az emberek, mióta kitört a világjárvány. A sztárok is igyekeznek példát mutatni, és otthon maradásra buzdítani az embereket. David Backhem egy aranyos posztban hívta fel a figyelmünket a karantén fontosságára.
Staying at home for the ones that we love . Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden