A koronavírus súlyos szövődményében hunyt el a Cápa thrillersorozat sztárja, Lee Fierro.
A 91 éves színésznő, Lee Fierro egy ohioi otthonban vesztette életét, a koronavírus súlyos szövődményében. Fierro, a Cápa című thriller-sorozatban tett szert ismertségre, ahol Mrs. Kintner karakterét személyesítette meg. A Fierro-család szűk körű temetést tervez, a szigorú előírások betartásával.
Lee Fierro, aged 91, died from complications caused by the Coronavirus. The name might not ring a bell. But the scene above, from Jaws (1975), cemented her place in pop culture as Alex Kintner’s Mom. The moment slapped Chief Brody and told him about her son’s death being his fault was one of the most memorable scenes in the film. She was a local in Martha’s Vineyard when Spielberg chose her to play the mom who would soon be overwhelmed by grief. She would reprise her role in the infamous Jaws: The Revenge (1987). She would feature in one more movie in 2016 called The Mistover Tale. Lee spent 40+ years mentoring over 1,000 children in The Island Theatre Workshop in Martha’s Vineyard. She passed away while living in an assisted-living facility in Ohio. . . . . . #iconsofhorror #horrormovies #horrorfan #horrornerd #horrorfreak #horrornerd #horrormovie #horrorfilm #scary #horroricon #horroraddict #horrorlife #horrorjunkie #nothorror #horrorfamily #horror #film #movie #horrorgram #horrorlover #horroraddict #jaws #leefierro #alexkintner #alexkintnersmom #stephenspielberg #royscheider #rip #marthasvineyard