Betegsége után lett várandós a Pretty Little Liars színésznője.
Sasha Pieterse a 24 éves színésznő babát vár, és egy aranyos fotóval közölte a nagy hírt az Instagram-oldalán. Az utóbbi években rengeteg támadás érte, amiért felszedett pár kilót. Mint később kiderült, a PCOS (policisztás ovárium szindróma) miatt hízott meg. A hosszú kezeléssorozat és életmódváltás után most végre jobban van a színésznő, és csoda is történt, hiszen máris terhes.
We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time ) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! @hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter Happy Anniversary baby!