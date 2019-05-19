Nem takargatja a pluszkilóit a követői előtt az a fitneszedző, aki nemrég szült.
Kayla Itsines ausztrál fitneszedző áprilisban adott életet gyermekének. Hogy bizonyítsa követőtáborának, hogy senki sem tökéletes, a közösségi oldalán megmutatta, hogyan is néz ki a hasa szülés után. Ezzel arra akarja őket buzdítani, hogy szeressék és fogadják el a testüket.
„Minden nő életútja, a terhesség, a szülés és a regenerálódás egyedülálló. Attól függetlenül, milyen gyorsan alakul vissza a testem, nagyon fontosnak éreztem, hogy most is ugyanúgy szeressem és ünnepeljem, ahogyan azelőtt" – írta a képhez, amelyen egy héttel a szülés előtt, illetve után látható.
MY FIRST POST BIRTH RECOVERY PHOTO!!! (last photo before giving birth vs one week after birth). If I am honest, it is with great trepidation that I share with you this very personal image. Every woman's journey through life but especially pregnancy, birth and healing post-birth is unique. While each journey has a common thread that connects us as women, our personal experience, our relationship with ourselves and our body will always be our own. For me, regardless of how my body healed post-birth, I felt it was really important for me personally to embrace, appreciate and celebrate my body the same way that I tell all the women in this community to celebrate their body. For me right now, I celebrate my body for all it has been through and the absolute joy it has brought into my life with Arna. As a personal trainer, all I can hope for you ladies is that you feel encouraged to do the same regardless of whether you have just given birth or not, celebrate your body and the gift that it is. No matter what journey you have been on with your body, the ways in which it heals, supports, strengthens and adapts to take us through life is truly incredible. www.kaylaitsines.com/app