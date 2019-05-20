Akár húsz évet is letagadhatna a korából egy 47 esztendős anyuka, ám a módszere, hogy minél fiatalabbnak tűnjön, nem épp a legegészségesebb.
A 47 esztendős Nicole elképesztően néz ki, akár 20 évet is letagadhatna a korából. Jógaoktatóként dolgozik, ám kiderült, karcsú alakját nem a rendszeres testmozgásnak köszönheti. A Mirrornak elárulta, a hónap négy hetéből hármat végigkoplal, ami azt jelenti, hogy csakis vizet fogyaszt.
A módszer elrettentően hangzik, nagyon veszélyes és egészségtelen, ezt a szakemberek is megerősítették.
Őt azonban nem érdeklik az intelmek, jól érzi magát a bőrében.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
It’s good to rest your digestive system...! Every once and a whole! Water Fast people think they will die without food or over consumption. Pure logic science, headaches will@come if dehydrated YES they could also (not for everyone) come due To detoxification process of purging toxins. On all my own detox program or and fasting’s I never got one headache. Only energy and vitality. But bare in mind I have been on this path a very long time, and sometime in it off it... body building is one thing, Yoga and vegan life another. Both can be merged, for inner health and vitality, all depends on your goals. I don’t want a full muscular body, or want to change my body, I go by inner health and energy always. When something doesn’t feel right within, I change it. I find the most holistic alternative healing path I know and trust. @healthline https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/fasting-benefits . . . . #fitness #fit #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #cardio #gym #train #training #healthy #instahealth #healthychoices #active #strong #motivation #instagood #determination #lifestyle #diet #cleaneating #eatclean #exercise #turmeric #curcumin #fasting
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
21 Day Mind Body Transformation completed. The science behind water fasting, a fad or future!? Thank you for your interest and your support. Quite a few people have said that my story has “inspired them”. I have had many people DM to say they have cut back on alcohol, starting to detox, change habits. I don’t want to “inspire” anyone to do a long term water fast but I’m happy to inspire YOU to be more reflective and mindful of your health, your mind, your body and any positive changes you might make. We are all on different paths, different journey’s belief systems. Anyone who has worked with me one to one, attended my Bali Detox Healing Retreats or via my 10 week online Mind Body Transformation Program knows it’s a step in right right direction, and how holistic and doable it can be, to make change part of your lifestyle. Is it safe? Fasting can be safe.You were designed for it as part of human evolution. However, you may have conditions that make it unsafe. You should always consult with a doctor before starting fasting. The final decision on safety should be up to them Namaste Good luck on your own journey – whatever that might be. ♀️ . . . . #fitness #fit #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #cardio #gym #train #training #healthy #instahealth #healthychoices #active #strong #motivation #instagood #exercise #eatclean #turmeric #curcumin #fasting #waterfast
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
DAY 20 so far seems the easiest day of all! Third eye open! ❤️FASTING FOR CELL RENEWAL + HEALING . . . . #fitness #fit #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #cardio #gym #train #training #healthy #instahealth #strong #motivation #instagood #determination #lifestyle #cleaneating #eatclean #turmeric #curcumin #fasting #waterfast SELF MECHANISM FOR HEALING