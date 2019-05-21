Egy népszerű influencer videón mutatatta meg, miért nem éri megkoplalni a vékony alakért.

Az Instagram népszerű infleuncerének számít, Madalin Giorgetta. A fiatal nő igyekszik egészséges életmódot folytatni, és ehhez tippeket is ad követőinek. Nem titkolja, ellene van a szigorú diétának, koplalásnak. Úgy véli, egészségesen kell étkezni, ugyanakkor, ha valamit megkívánunk, azt ne vonjuk meg magunktól.

Míg korábban nádszálkarcsúra fogyott, úgy döntött, nem hajlandó sanyargatni többé magát. Rajongóinak mutatott egy előtte-utána videót arról, hogyan is nézett ki nagyon vékonyan, illetve most, kerekded idomokkal. Ő maga is úgy véli, az elsőn mindenképp szemrevalóbb, ugyanakkor ő most érzi jól magát a bőrében.