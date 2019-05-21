Egy népszerű influencer videón mutatatta meg, miért nem éri megkoplalni a vékony alakért.
Az Instagram népszerű infleuncerének számít, Madalin Giorgetta. A fiatal nő igyekszik egészséges életmódot folytatni, és ehhez tippeket is ad követőinek. Nem titkolja, ellene van a szigorú diétának, koplalásnak. Úgy véli, egészségesen kell étkezni, ugyanakkor, ha valamit megkívánunk, azt ne vonjuk meg magunktól.
Míg korábban nádszálkarcsúra fogyott, úgy döntött, nem hajlandó sanyargatni többé magát. Rajongóinak mutatott egy előtte-utána videót arról, hogyan is nézett ki nagyon vékonyan, illetve most, kerekded idomokkal. Ő maga is úgy véli, az elsőn mindenképp szemrevalóbb, ugyanakkor ő most érzi jól magát a bőrében.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
The left was me in 2017 when I was dieting down for a photoshoot. Some people might prefer how I look on the left, but I know what it took to get there and I can say it’s. not. worth. it. Because guess what. I was still miserable with my body. My body still wasn’t enough. You can see it in the way I look at myself, you can read my thoughts here: “Is this good? Am I enough?” It wasn’t worth missing meals with friends. It wasn’t worth skipping dessert. It wasn’t worth the hours that went into calculating my calories, weighing and prepping my food. I was constantly yo-yo dieting. Increasing my calories to build a butt. Lowering my calories to get abs. Increasing them again because my butt was getting too small, lowering them again because my stomach was getting too soft. It’s exhausting to chase a body shape, because you’ll never ever be happy. You’ll always want more and enough will never be enough. Now, things are different. I don’t workout to grow my glutes, build an hourglass shape or create ab definition because I don’t subscribe to the idea that I am a flawed person in need of fixing. I workout because it feels good, so good, to move my body. Once I switched from working out to create a physical change to purely for the JOY of it, everything changed for me. I stopped focusing on everything I wanted to change about my body, and instead just focussed on the simple way it made me feel. If you want to join me, moving your body because it feels good, join us on the @workitwithmg #WorkIt12WC. We’re not working to build our booties or shred our abs, we’re just working to feel good!