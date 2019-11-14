Ahogy Vilmonsak és Katalinnak (@kensingtonroyal), illetve Harry-nek és Meghannak (@sussexroyal), úgy a trónörökös Károly hercegnek és feleségének is külön Instagram-oldala van.

Clarence House néven található meg az Instagramon a trón várományosa, Károly herceg. Oldalára azonban még soha nem posztolt személyesen ő maga, így nagy meglepetés volt, amikor az egyik poszt alatt a HRH (His Royal Highness) The Prince of Wales aláírás állt. Úgy látszik Károly herceg ezúttal kezébe vette az irányítást, és ő maga írta ki gondolatai az Instagramra.

A posztban egyébként az indiai szikh közösséget köszöntötte: "Mielőtt tizedik utamra indulnék Indiába, megragadnám az alkalmat, hogy a legszívélyesebb jókívánságaimat küldjem a szikh közösségnek Nának guru születésének 550. évfordulóján. A szikh közösség is Nagy-Britannia és a Nemzetközösség tagja" - kezdte köszöntőjét Károly herceg, majd tovább méltatta a közösség érdemeit és pozitív hozzáállást.