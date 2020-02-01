A vasárnapi tragédia óta először szólalt meg Kobe Bryant özvegye. Saját maga és három lánya nevében köszönte meg az Instagramon a rengeteg támogatást, amit kaptak és folyamatosan kapnak.
„A lányaimmal szeretnénk megköszönni annak a több millió embernek a támogatását, amit ezekben a szörnyű időkben kapunk. Köszönjük, hogy imádkoztok értünk. Hatalmas szükségünk van most rá. Teljesen le vagyunk sújtva szerető férjem, Kobe - lányaink csodálatos apja -, és az én édes Gianna - kedves lányunk, Natalia, Bianka és Capri csodálatos nővére - elvesztésétől. Lesújtó a többi család tragédiája, akik szeretteiket vesztették el vasárnap, és akikkel együtt gyászolunk. Nincsenek szavak arra, hogy kifejezzük a fájdalmunkat. Csak az adhat némi megnyugvást, hogy tudom, Kobe és Gigi pontosan tudta, mennyire szerették őket. Szerencsések vagyunk, hogy részesei voltak az életünknek. Bárcsak örökké velünk lehetnének. Mindkettőjük áldás volt számunkra, akiket túl hamar veszítettünk el" – írta többek között Vanessa, és hozzátette, egyelőre elképzelhetetlen az élete Kobe és Gigi nélkül, de megpróbálják átvészelni a hatalmas veszteséget.
Az özvegy arról is ír, hogy hogy létrehoztak egy alapítványt, a MambaOnThree alapot, ahol a tragédiában érintett többi családot lehet támogatni.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️