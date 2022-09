Sad to hear that the wonderful #GwynethPowell has passed away…superb as Polly Davies in the brilliant #ManDown with #RikMayall and @gdavies



For some of us, she will always be #MrsMcClusky in 169 episodes over 11 years of #GrangeHill#RIPGwynethPowellpic.twitter.com/FimywyUoe4