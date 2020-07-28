Vanessa Morgan és a férje, Michael Kopech baseballjátékos fél évnyi házasság után válnak.
A Riverdale-ből ismert Vanessa Morgan férje, Michael Kopech pár nappal az után adta be a válókeresetet, miután kiderült, hogy a színésznő terhes. Vanessa pár napja töltötte fel a babavárós képeket, melyek egyikén sem szerepel volt férje, Michael - írja az Origo
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January . This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise . Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be “- if you know you know #preggers #quarantine
