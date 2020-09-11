Chrissy Teigen nem tudta, hogy terhes, ezért kés alá feküdt. Az orvosa két hét ágynyugalomra kötelezte a modellt, aki nagyon aggódik, hogy a műtét miatti stressz rossz hatással volt a magzatra.
John Legend felesége, Chrissy Teigen már a harmadik babáját hordja a szíve alatt. A népszerű modellt nemrég két hét ágynyugalomra kötelezte az orvosa, Chrissy pedig egy kimerítő posztban mesél az ezzel kapcsolatos érzéseiről. A modell nem tudta, hogy terhes, ezért egy műtét során eltávolítatta az implantátumait és ezt követően még egy fotózáson is részt vett.
"Nem sokkal a műtét után készült ez a fotó, mindközben terhes voltam. Nagyon féltem, hogy ez a sok stressz rossz hatással lesz a magzatra...Az orvosom most két hét ágynyugalomra kötelezett" - írta Chrissy.
I did this cover a couple days out of surgery, the one I was pregnant for all along. I was so so so scared the aggression on my body took a toll on the baby and just mentally came to terms with it “not working out”. It had never worked out naturally before so for sure it wouldn’t now! On top of that, I was struggling hard with some deep dark internet/real life days. I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I’m cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone fucking hated me. I couldn’t do anything right, say anything right. I couldn’t leave cute comments on my friend’s pages knowing they’d be flooded with pizzagate insanity. My own fan pages wrote me, asking if I still wanted to be talked about even though the comments would be super hurtful. And I know. It’s all so stupid. There is so much worse in the world, but man, aside from the world sucking, my little world sucked too. Making people happy is my entire life. There is nothing else I wanna do. I guess I’ve come to terms with the fact not everyone is going to like me, and even though I still VERY MUCH DO NOT LIKE THAT, i can live with it. I love you guys a lot and have ohhhhh so appreciated the support the past few months. Now you know what it meant to me! Thank you @marieclairemag, for taking a risk and putting me on your cover - I know your comments bout to be A MESS. ❤️ . . Editor-in-chief: @ayakanai Entertainment Director: @maxwelllosgar Interview: @alysewhitney Photos: @laurendukoff Stylist: @monicarosestylist Hair: @hairinel / @priscillavalles / @traceycunningham1 Makeup: @kristinestuddmakeup Manicure: @kimmiekyees