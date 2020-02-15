Úgy tűnik a színésznő, Rita Ora is azoknak a táborát gyarapítja, akik otthon nem viselnek melltartót.
A híresség a posztja alapján mandulaműtéten esett át, és most otthonában gyógyulgat. Arról ír, hogy az operáció fájdalmas volt, de legalább tudott magával foglalkozni, pihenni és tervezni az évre.
A 29 éves Rita kikapcsolódásképpen a kertjében ülve festegetett, nem is akármilyen szettben. Mutatjuk.
So these past 2 weeks I under went a Tonsillectomy and let me tell you, it’s no joke. It’s SO painful, but on the plus side it’s given me time to reflect relax and heal. It’s a blessing to be able to heal in peace and put everything into perspective and visualise the rest of your year and what’s coming or what you want to achieve. I am such a believer in setting intentions into the universe as it DOES listen. Also learning new things has always been a obsession of mine. I’m not Monet by any means but I damn sure like some colour. So I made some affordable quick vday cards for the ones I love. ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day lovers.