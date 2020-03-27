Jim Carrey a közösségi oldalán indított egy értelmetlen kihívást, amire másokat is buzdít.

Jim Carrey addig nem hajlandó megszabadulni arcszőrzetétől, amíg az emberek nem mehetnek vissza dolgozni. Twitteren indította az akciót, amit ő is értelmetlennek titulált. A humorista minden nap jelentkezni fog a karanténból, és megmutatja mennyit nőtt az arcszőrzete.