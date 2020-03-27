Jim Carrey a közösségi oldalán indított egy értelmetlen kihívást, amire másokat is buzdít.
Jim Carrey addig nem hajlandó megszabadulni arcszőrzetétől, amíg az emberek nem mehetnek vissza dolgozni. Twitteren indította az akciót, amit ő is értelmetlennek titulált. A humorista minden nap jelentkezni fog a karanténból, és megmutatja mennyit nőtt az arcszőrzete.
Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogetherpic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020