Zac felszedett pár kilót és hatalmasra növesztette a szakállát.
Úgy tűnik Zac Efron külsejére nem volt jó hatással a karantén. A sztár a legújabb Instagram-képén szinte felismerhetetlen, ugyanis hatalmasra növesztette a szakállát és egy kicsit talán meg is hízott.
Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another. ❤ Join us tonight for the #greatglobalcleanup on @discovery at 10pm ET #earthday @earthdaynetwork earthday.org | #EarthDay2020