Úgy tűnik Zac Efron külsejére nem volt jó hatással a karantén. A sztár a legújabb Instagram-képén szinte felismerhetetlen, ugyanis hatalmasra növesztette a szakállát és egy kicsit talán meg is hízott.

Thanks for all the bday wishes, love you all! ❤️♾

Zac Efron (@zacefron) által megosztott bejegyzés,