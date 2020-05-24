Ismét megmutatta extrém bájait a szexi modell.
Demi Rose a 25 éves brit modell sosem rejtegette formás idomait. Demit több mint 14 millian követik, a legújabb képére pedig már most temérdek kedvelés érkezett. Azt is megmutatjuk miért:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I’m over people shaming people for how they look, I’m over people that aren’t pure and transparent, I’m over lockdown, I’m over not being able to connect with all my friends, I’m over a lot. But I’m not over loving as freely and as openly as I can, appreciating all that is, letting go of what doesn’t serve me and having faith in all that’s to come. What are you over? @fashionnova fashionnovapartner