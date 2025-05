Tudtad? Ez a 30 másodperces kézteszt felfedi, agydaganatod van-e

Trying to stay strong while living with a brain tumour is exactly how @Leedw2022🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 lives. The waiting, the fear, the what-ifs… it messes with your head more than people realise. It’s not just physical — the mental toll is massive. This is for anyone who’s been told to “just stay positive” while fighting something invisible. You’re not alone. Thank you @Medifectious for this information #BrainTumourAwareness #BrainTumourWarrior #BrainTumourJourney #WaitingGame #BrainSurgerySoon #HiddenIllness #MentalHealthMatters #InvisibleStruggles #HealthAnxiety #Scanxiety #TumourTalk #ChronicIllnessCommunity #YouAreNotAlone