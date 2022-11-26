63 éves korában meghalt Irene Cara énekesnő, aki a Flashdance című film betétdalát énekelte.

Az erről szóló Twitter bejegyzésből nem derül ki, hogy pontosan mi okozta a halálát. Irene a Flashdance What a Feeling című számáért a legjobb eredeti dalnak járó Oscar-díjat is elnyerte.