63 éves korában meghalt Irene Cara énekesnő, aki a Flashdance című film betétdalát énekelte.
63 éves korában meghalt Irene Cara énekesnő, aki többek között a Flashdance című film betétdalát énekelte.
Az erről szóló Twitter bejegyzésből nem derül ki, hogy pontosan mi okozta a halálát. Irene a Flashdance What a Feeling című számáért a legjobb eredeti dalnak járó Oscar-díjat is elnyerte.
This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022