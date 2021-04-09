Mesébe illő fotók a cseresznyefák virágzásáról Párizstól New Yorkig – Galéria
1/22
Párizs
Forrás: AFP/Ludovic Marin
2/22
München
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Sven Hoppe
3/22
Fukuoka
Forrás: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP/Yomiuri/Daisuke Urakamai
4/22
Washington
Forrás: Getty Images via AFP/2021 Getty Images/Al Drago
5/22
Párizs
Forrás: AFP/Ludovic Marin
6/22
Hanover
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Moritz Frankenberg
7/22
Washington
Forrás: Getty Images via AFP/2021 Getty Images/Al Drago
8/22
Potsdam
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Soeren Stache
9/22
Bonn
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Henning Kaiser
10/22
Baden-Wuerttemberg,
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Uwe Anspach
11/22
Fukushima
Forrás: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP/Yomiuri/Kaname Muto
12/22
Párizs
Forrás: AFP/Ludovic Marin
13/22
Shaoxing
Forrás: Xinhua via AFP/Xinhua News Agency.All Rights Reserved/Zhang Hui
14/22
Wuhan
Forrás: Xinhua via AFP/Xinhua News Agency.All Rights Reserved/Cheng Min
15/22
Washington
Forrás: Getty Images via AFP/2021 Getty Images/Al Drago
16/22
Tokyo
Forrás: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP/Yomiuri/Ichiro Ohara
17/22
New York
Forrás: AFP/Angela Weiss
18/22
Washington
Forrás: Getty Images via AFP/2021 Getty Images/Al Drago
19/22
Berlin
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Paul Zinken
20/22
Göttingen
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Swen Pfortner
21/22
Sangju
Forrás: NurPhoto via AFP/Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto/Seung-Il Ryu
22/22
München
Forrás: AFP/Christof Stache