Leonardo DiCaprio ezúttal a Dorian hurrikán károsultjain segít.
Leonardo DiCaprio azon hírességek közé tartozik, akik szeretnek másokon segíteni. Nemrég hatalmas összeget utalt az amazóniai erdőtüzek megfékezésére, most pedig a Dorian hurrikán áldozatainak adományozott.
A közösségi oldalán azt írta, a Bahamákon hatalmas károkat okozott a hurrikán. Szeretné kivenni a részét a helyreállítási munkálatokból, és erre buzdítja a követőit is.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Please support this very important cause. Join me in donating to help protect the natural resources of the Bahamas. #Regram #RG @bahamasnationaltrust: Hurricane Dorian, a massive storm supercharged by warmer air and ocean water almost certainly due to climate change, was devastating to the Abacos and Grand Bahama in the coral island nation of The Bahamas. The nonprofit Bahamas National Trust (BNT) manages the country’s National Park System. Our mission is to protect the natural resources of The Bahamas. We are leading the recovery of the national parks and supporting park rangers affected by Hurricane Dorian, as well as providing long term natural solutions to mitigate damage from hurricanes and storm swells, such as restoration of mangroves and coral reefs. Please join us in helping restore our beautiful islands and natural biodiversity. Link to donate in Bio. Photo by: @shanegrossphoto