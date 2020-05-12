A 60 éves sztár remekül fest az új Instagram képén, a rajongói végre fellélegezhetnek.
Val Kilmert 2014-ben diagnosztizálták torokrákkal. A sztár sokáig tagadta a betegségét, de végül 2017-ben bevallotta, hogy igazak a pletykák és jelenleg is a gyilkos kórral küzd. A színész idén megerősítette a The New York Times-nak adott interjújában, hogy már nem rákos. Nemrég pedig egy képet is megosztott, melyen csodásan néz ki.
This point in time has exposed or created challenges of every degree, though if even for a moment, instead of giving attention to what's wrong or unfair, I take-in and be grateful for what is right or good. And I feel like everyone here tries to exercise that outlook as well. I just can't thank each of you enough for the outpouring of love. And speaking of love, I'm finally getting a glimpse at the photos I took for some upcoming stories surrounding my book. I just had to share an outtake. I hope this brings a smile. Stay safe and stay strong.