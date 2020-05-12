Val Kilmert 2014-ben diagnosztizálták torokrákkal. A sztár sokáig tagadta a betegségét, de végül 2017-ben bevallotta, hogy igazak a pletykák és jelenleg is a gyilkos kórral küzd. A színész idén megerősítette a The New York Times-nak adott interjújában, hogy már nem rákos. Nemrég pedig egy képet is megosztott, melyen csodásan néz ki.