Nagy döntést hozott Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegné.
Júniusban újrakezdődik a tanítás Charlotte hercegnő iskolájában. Vilmos herceg és felesége azonban úgy döntött, nem engedik vissza. György hercegnek véget ért a tanév, és a hercegi pár szerint fontos, hogy a testvérek együtt maradjanak.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.