A 47 éves Justine Whitchurch masszív alkoholista volt, ám úgy döntött, hogy életmódot vált.
A 47 éves fitneszanyuka, Justine Whitchurch 10 évvel ezelőtt alkoholista és túlsúlyos volt. Az ausztrál anya mára kirobbanó formában van, mert úgy döntött, hogy leteszi az alkoholt és egészségesen fog élni. Az egyébként motivációs trénerként dolgozó Justine 7 éve teljesen tiszta, és ebből az alkalomból posztolt pár megdöbbentő előtt-utána képet:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I often get asked what kind of personal training do I do? Who are my clients? Good question. I think it's really important that all PT's think about this. "Do you train girls for comp?" No, I don't prep girls for comp. Why? Because it doesn't interest me and I don't believe I'm qualified enough to do this responsibly, even though I've competed myself. "Can you train me for Olympic distance triathlons? " No, I don't train elite athletes wanting to take their fitness to a greater competition level. Why? Because it doesn't interest me and I don't believe I'm qualified enough to do this even though I would consider myself somewhat athletic. "Well what do you do?". I train my clients to think differently about their future, their health, the impact this has on their families. I train my clients to understand the importance of knowing you are worth making the effort for, that the stronger you are the more capable you are of helping others. I train my clients to believe with every step they take in becoming fitter, stronger and faster, that they can apply this to every part of their life. I train my clients with the lessons I have learnt in my own life. Stopping the self sabotage and taking back control when you've lost it. I do all of this through encouragement, attention and showing genuine concern for their well being. Connections change people's lives. There were those that did the same for me 6 years ago. The differences in these images on the inside are far greater than those on the outside. I'm just now paying that forward. #onlinecoach #pt #sober #recovery #mentalhealthawareness #fitlife #healthymindhealthybody #46yearsyoung #fitforlife #livingnotjustbreathing
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Faux pas. We’re all human. We all slip up from time to time, but the most common mistake we make when it comes to committing to a goal is how we react when we stumble. When we stray the most important thing to do is look in the mirror and ask why. How did it happen? What can I do to prevent this happening again? The more you justify your faux pas the less value it holds. The less value it holds the more likely you are to do it again. The more frequently you do it the further away you are from where you want to be. Then inevitably you tell yourself it doesn’t really matter anyway. My own personal faux pas was a culmination of all of the above. A tsunamis of excuses, sadness, desperation and in the end the only person that could save myself was me. Little by little I took accountability. The person on the left had a lifestyle that was miserable, unmanageable and seeing her into to an early grave. The one on the right radiates happiness , internal peace and coping mechanisms to take life by the horns. I’m taking on new clients for my online 12 Week VIP Program on 29th June. Places are limited and they are already filling fast. If you'd like to be guided by a coach that has been called more than once, the 'truth' speaker, then click link in the bio. #sober #recovery #alcohol #epidemic #addiction #dependency #sobermovement #bethechange #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #ocd #type1D #type1Dathlete#healthymindhealthybody #onelife #fitlife #onlinecoach #mentor #writer #model #fitmum #fitover40 #livingnotjustbreathing