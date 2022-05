Real Life Shiza-Fizza scene in India.

Two sisters were getting married in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and things got mixed up a little due to a power failure. In the dark, the brides performed the wedding ceremony with the wrong groom.#امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور#AbhiRaKiShaadipic.twitter.com/QcASR3itN2