Még a BBC is hírt adott arról, hogy elpusztult az Instagram legnépszerűbb mosómedvéje, Pumpkin. A kis állat négyéves volt, gazdája, Laura Young 2014-ben fogadta örökbe a törött lábú mosómacit. Később Instagram oldalt készített neki, amelyet közel másfélmillióan követnek.

Az állat halálhírét a gazdija, Laura Young jelentette be Pumpkin Instagram-oldalán. Hozzátette, kedvence már két hete elpusztult, de eddig nem volt lelki ereje hírt adni erről. Young arról is ír, hogy nem csak ő mentette meg az állatot 4 évvel ezelőtt, hanem ez fordítva is igaz, mert akkor éppen lelki válságon ment keresztül.

Pumpkin profilja továbbra is aktív marad.

Néhány fotó: