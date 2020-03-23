Peleskey Bencét, a 38 éves magyar modellt az Insagramról ismerhetjük, valamint ő Szabados Ági híradós kedvese is. Most egy olyan népszerű kihívást indított el, amely segíthet a koronavírus elleni küzdelemben.

Pelesky Bencének a szakálla volt a védjegye, mégis úgy döntött megválik tőle. Azt is elárulta, miért:

„Megértek mindenkit, aki ragaszkodik a szakállához. Az enyém is már 7 éve megvolt, de eljött az idő, amikor áldozatokat kell hoznunk. Ahogy az egészségügyben fáradhatatlanul dolgozók is ezt teszik, a rendőrség és a katonaság által hozott áldozatokkal együtt, ezért nagy köszönet nekik!"

Peleskey Bence modell lassan egy éve alkot egy párt Szabados Ági híradóssal. Kettejük kapcsolatáról a a Life.hu is beszámolt már.