Kathryn Hays (1933-2022) — Soap icon, played Kim Hughes on AS THE WORLD TURNS for 38 years.



She was also a familiar face on shows like #StarTrek and THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. in a 50-year career. https://t.co/XUUhqLoS0G#KathrynHays#Soaps#ClassicTVpic.twitter.com/5wR1kBMUbP