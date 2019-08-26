Adriana Lima ruha nélkül, teljesen meztelenül fotóztatta magát. Tökéletes képsorok.
Cristanio Ronaldo egykori barátnője, a gyönyörű szupermodell Adriana Lima teljesen pucérra vetkőzött egy fotósorozat kedvéért. A fekete-fehér képek lélekzetelállítóra sikeredtek. A világ egyik leghíresebb Victoria's secret modellje elképesztő formában van még mindi.
✨ From now until closing 100% donation for every ‘Angels Limited Edition’ book sold at the #SãoPauloArt Fair in Brazil directly to the Ealliance.org/amazonfund (and I am personally donating anyway regardless of sales because it’s just to important). Visit @gwsgallery @gabrielwickbold for fair details in São Paulo or online. If you may be able to assist anyway with a donation to the Fire Fund visit @leonardodicaprio stories and slide up for details or see slider in this post. We also extend this offer though our own site however it may be on backorder. We will honor the match regardless.✨ This idea comes from my friend and dear photographer/pictures by @russelljames ✨ ..... FEEL FREE TO REPOST ♥️