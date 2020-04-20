A sztár egy videóban vallott arról, hogyan befolyásolja házasságát a bezártság.
Dwayne Johnson egy videóban válaszolt rajongói kérdéseire. A szikla őszintén mesél a mindennapjairól, és azt is elárulta, hogy rendkívül pozitív hatással van a házasságára, és a lányaival való kapcsolatára a bezártság. A családjának most nagyobb szüksége van rá, mint valaha, ezért erősnek és pozitívnak kell maradnia.
@laurenhashianofficial and I are doing our best during these stressful times. We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are. You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly shit like we did. When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full conviction, “baby, you’re not wrong.... you’re just not used to being right” and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off. Then sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies. You’re welcome Stay healthy, my friends. Dr. Rock