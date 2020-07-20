A királynő hatalmas gesztust tett legkedveltebb unokájának, Beatrix hercegnőnek.
Beatrix hercegnő, II. Erzsébet királynő 31 éves unokája július 17-én ment férjhez, az olasz származású Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi-hoz. A 94 éves nagymama kölcsönadta a tiaráját, amelyben 1947-ben mondta ki a boldogító igent. Ez még nem semmi, ugyanis Erzsébet a ruháját is kölcsönadta az esküvőre imádott unokájának - írja a people.com
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Photographs from Princess Beatrice's wedding have been released by Buckingham Palace!!!! Beatrice married wearing both a tiara and vintage dress generously lent to her by The Queen, deeply conscious that Bea was missing out on a traditional large wedding. The Queen lent Beatrice the tiara that she wore at her own wedding and a vintage gown first worn to a glitzy film premiere almost 60 years ago. The church was decorated with pink and white delphiniums, roses, waxflower and hydrangeas from Windsor Great Park. A small party was held afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's Windsor home. Edo and Bea are not thought to have any immediate honeymoon plans and hope to celebrate their wedding later in the year with a 'huge party'. #princessbeatriceofyork #britishroyals #britishmonarchy #royals #royalfamily #royalwedding