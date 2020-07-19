Pénteken férjehez ment Beatrix hercegnő, II. Erzsébet királynő 31 éves unokája. Az esküvőt eredetileg májusra tervezték, de a koronavírus-járvány miatt új időpont nyilvános kijelölése nélkül elhalasztották. A windsori királyi rezidencián, szűk családi körben tartott pénteki ceremóniát az udvar előre nem jelentette be. Most pedig itt vannak az első fotók, amelyeket a királyi család tett közzé. 

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore! Today The Queen conferred the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Tom Moore at an Investiture at Windsor Castle. In April, #WW2 veteran, Captain Sir Tom Moore embarked on 100 laps of his garden with the aim to raise £1,000 for @NHSCharities and has now raised over £32 million for the #NHS, and inspired so many people along the way. Today Captain Sir Tom Moore’s incredible fundraising achievements are recognised with a Knighthood. The Queen awarded Captain Sir Tom Moore with his insignia of Knight Bachelor, after knighting him with the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI. Swipe ⬅️ Captain Sir Tom Moore standing proudly with his family in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, following his Investiture ceremony. Congratulations Captain Sir Tom Moore

The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) által megosztott bejegyzés,