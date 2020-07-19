Pénteken férjehez ment Beatrix hercegnő, II. Erzsébet királynő 31 éves unokája. Az esküvőt eredetileg májusra tervezték, de a koronavírus-járvány miatt új időpont nyilvános kijelölése nélkül elhalasztották. A windsori királyi rezidencián, szűk családi körben tartott pénteki ceremóniát az udvar előre nem jelentette be. Most pedig itt vannak az első fotók, amelyeket a királyi család tett közzé.
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. . Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. . The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. . Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. . Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler.
