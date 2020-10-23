Felrobbantotta az Instagramot Kim Kardashian legújabb szexi fotója.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez és Rihanna után Kim Kardashian is létrehozta a saját sminkmárkáját, melynek most a legújabb kollekcióját reklámozza. Kim ismét ledobta a textilt, ezúttal egy szexi csillámló harisnyában és bikinifelsőben mutatta meg nőies idomait.