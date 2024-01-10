A gyömbérshot csodákra képes: erősíti az immunrendszert és a fogyásban is segíthet, viszont a boltokban kapható kész italok drágák. A jó hír, hogy a következő recept alapján magad is nagyon könnyen elkészítheted.
Az évnek ebben a szakaszában csak úgy hemzsegnek a vírusok és a baktériumok, melyek ellen természetes módszerekkel is küzdhetünk. Az egyik ilyen a gyömbérfogyasztás.
A gyömbér egyik legegészségesebb formája a gyömbérshot, amely a fűszernövény minden előnyös tulajdonságát egy kis italba csomagolja, amelyet reggel egy kortyban elfogyaszthatunk. Ám nem sok helyen kapni, és nem is olcsó mulatság – írja a Mirror.
Erre nyújt megoldást a TikTokon egy ausztrál nő, aki otthon készíti el, természetes alapanyagokból a saját gyömbérshotját. A recept elkészítéséhez nem kell gyümölcscentrifuga vagy más komolyabb eszköz, elég egy turmixgép.
@thrivingonplants GINGER SHOTS ✨ Let’s save money AND make immune boosting shots!! These babies are sold at cafes for $7+ PER shot… so let’s spend the money on a bunch of produce to make more than a weeks worth of shots instead. Let’s gooooo !!! Ingredients: 2 oranges 2 lemons 100g fresh ginger (more or less depending on how strong you want it to be) 1/2 tsp ground turmeric 1/8 tsp black pepper 2 cups water * (OR coconut water if you want to add natural sweetness) Optional: 1-2 tbsp liquid sweetener of choice Method: 1. Peel your oranges and lemon and cut into smaller wedges. 2. Wash your ginger well and cut into chunks. 3. Add all of the ingredients into your blender. Pop the lid on and blend on high until smooth. 4. Pour through a sieve and into a large bowl. Use a spoon to help filter the juice through. Alternately you can also strain it through cheesecloth/a nut milk bag instead for a smoother juice. 5. Place the funnel on top of your glasses and carefully pour in the juice. Repeat until you’ve used it all up. Pop the lid on all of them and place into the fridge to chill. Enjoy! NOTE: They will last in the fridge up to 1 week, but ideally are best consumed within 3-5 days. You can also freeze them and thaw out as needed so they last longer (just don’t fill up the bottles too high up). #vegan#plantbased#easyrecipe#healthyrecipe#ginger#gingershot#juice#juicerecipe#lemon#health#juicing#healthyfood#gingerlemonshot#wellnessshot#juiceshot#gingerjuice♬ How`s Your Day - aAp Vision
Hozzávalók:
- 2 narancs
- 2 citrom
- 100 g friss gyömbér (lehet több vagy kevesebb is, attól függően, hogy milyen erősen szereted)
- 1/2 teáskanál őrölt kurkuma
- 1/8 teáskanál fekete bors
- 2 csésze víz (vagy kókuszvíz, ha természetes édességet szeretnél adni a shotnak)
- 1-2 evőkanál folyékony édesítőszer (nem kötelező)
Elkészítés:
- A narancsot és a citromot meghámozzuk, és kisebb szeletekre vágjuk.
- A gyömbért alaposan megmossuk és kockákra vágjuk.
- Tedd az összes hozzávalót a turmixgépbe és magas fokozaton turmixold simára.
- Egy nagy tálba, egy kanál segítségével szűrd le.
- Helyezz egy tölcsért a kis üvegek tetejére és óvatosan töltsd meg az összeset, majd lezárás után tedd mindegyiket a hűtőbe.