Így búcsúznak a kollégák Niki Laudától

2019.05.21. 13:34

Szívszorító bejegyzésekkel emlékeznek meg a közösségi oldalon a kollégák a tegnap elhunyt Niki Laudára.

Mint arról már beszámoltunk, tragikus hírrel indult a nap: 70 éves korában elhunyt Niki Lauda. Az egykori Forma-1-es legenda halála teljesen lesújtotta a barátokat, kollégákat. Szinte nincs is olyan, aki ne emlékezett volna meg róla a közösségi oldalán.

Niki Lauda 70 éves voltForrás: NurPhoto/Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto/Xavier Bonilla

Jenson Button

A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki #nikilauda

Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Nico Rosberg

Lieber Niki. Danke fuer alles. Ich habe auch so viel von dir gelernt. Deine leidenschafft, deinen kampfgeist, deine wiedergutmachungs staerke, und sogar deine geduld mit uns jungen fahrern! Ich und deine 100 millionen riesen fans denen du in deinem leben auch so viel ermutigung gegeben hast in schweren zeiten nicht aufzugeben denken ganz stark an dich und deine familie. Ruhe in Frieden. Nico Dear Niki. Thank you for everything that you did for me. I learned so much from you. Your passion, your fighting spirit, never give up, your belief that you always meet twice in life, and even your patience with us youngsters. Myself and all of your 100 million fans around the world whom you also so strongly inspired to never give up in the hardest of times are thinking of you and your family and wish that you Rest in Peace. #formula1 #f1 #formel1 #nikilauda #lauda #mercedesamgf1

NICO ROSBERG (@nicorosberg) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Fernando Alonso

Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki #legend #motorsport

Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Valtteri Bottas

RIP Niki #legend

Valtteri Bottas (@valtteribottas) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A Ferrari csapat

 

Niki Laudahalálmegemlékezésgyász