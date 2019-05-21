Szívszorító bejegyzésekkel emlékeznek meg a közösségi oldalon a kollégák a tegnap elhunyt Niki Laudára.
Mint arról már beszámoltunk, tragikus hírrel indult a nap: 70 éves korában elhunyt Niki Lauda. Az egykori Forma-1-es legenda halála teljesen lesújtotta a barátokat, kollégákat. Szinte nincs is olyan, aki ne emlékezett volna meg róla a közösségi oldalán.
Jenson Button
Nico Rosberg
Lieber Niki. Danke fuer alles. Ich habe auch so viel von dir gelernt. Deine leidenschafft, deinen kampfgeist, deine wiedergutmachungs staerke, und sogar deine geduld mit uns jungen fahrern! Ich und deine 100 millionen riesen fans denen du in deinem leben auch so viel ermutigung gegeben hast in schweren zeiten nicht aufzugeben denken ganz stark an dich und deine familie. Ruhe in Frieden. Nico Dear Niki. Thank you for everything that you did for me. I learned so much from you. Your passion, your fighting spirit, never give up, your belief that you always meet twice in life, and even your patience with us youngsters. Myself and all of your 100 million fans around the world whom you also so strongly inspired to never give up in the hardest of times are thinking of you and your family and wish that you Rest in Peace. #formula1 #f1 #formel1 #nikilauda #lauda #mercedesamgf1
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
A Ferrari csapat
Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda. He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends. #CiaoNiki