Elképesztő formában van a 47 éves szappanoperasztár, Thalia Sodi – Fotó

2019.08.07. 19:37

Elképesztően néz ki a latin szappanoperák ünnepelt sztárja, Thalia Sodi.

Minden túlzás nélkül állíthatjuk, hogy a latin sorozatok sztárja, Thalia az egyik legnagyobb nyertese a genetikai lottónak. Hiába múlt már el 47 éves a színésznő, maximum 30 évesnek néz ki a közösségi oldalára felötlött fotóin.

Összeszedtük néhány friss képét, hihetetlen, hogy lassan 50 éves lesz.

 

 

 

