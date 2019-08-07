Elképesztően néz ki a latin szappanoperák ünnepelt sztárja, Thalia Sodi.
Minden túlzás nélkül állíthatjuk, hogy a latin sorozatok sztárja, Thalia az egyik legnagyobb nyertese a genetikai lottónak. Hiába múlt már el 47 éves a színésznő, maximum 30 évesnek néz ki a közösségi oldalára felötlött fotóin.
Összeszedtük néhány friss képét, hihetetlen, hogy lassan 50 éves lesz.
A közösségi oldalán mutatta meg cipőkollekcióját Thalia.