Az eredeti dalt is a szikla énekelte a Viana című Disney-mesében.
Dwayne Johnson egy megható videót töltött fel az Instagram-oldalára, ahol a kétéves kislányának énekli a You're Welcome-ot a Viana nevű meséből.
"...még mindig nem tudja, hogy igazából az apukája Maui a Moanából" -Írta Dwayne a képhez. (A Moana mesét Európában Viana címen forgalmazzák)
And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, “Maui” from Moana. ♂️ #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby