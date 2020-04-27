Az eredeti dalt is a szikla énekelte a Viana című Disney-mesében.

Dwayne Johnson egy megható videót töltött fel az Instagram-oldalára, ahol a kétéves kislányának énekli a You're Welcome-ot a Viana nevű meséből.
"...még mindig nem tudja, hogy igazából az apukája Maui a Moanából" -Írta Dwayne a képhez. (A Moana mesét Európában Viana címen forgalmazzák)