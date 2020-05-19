Ezúttal kétmillió dollárt, azaz nagyjából 644 millió forintot segített gyűjteni egy kongói parknak.
A koronavírus-járvány miatt nehéz helyzetbe került a kongói Virunga Nemzeti Park, amely otthont nyújt a súlyosan veszélyeztetett hegyi gorillák számára. Leonardo DiCaprio régóta foglalkozik a park támogatásával, ezen alkalommal több mint kétmillió dollárral segítette a Parkot.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Cameroon’s #EboForest is home to gorillas, tool-wielding Chimpanzees, Forest Elephants, Presuss’ Red colobus, Drills and many other rare and endangered species. It is one half of the Yabassi #KeyBiodiversityArea, making it a site of global importance to the planet’s overall health. It is also the ancestral land of more than 40 communities that surround it. In a letter to the Cameroonian government, scientists from @global_wildlife_conservation, San Diego Zoo Global Conservation Research Institute, @kewgardens and IUCN Primate Specialist Group, asked the government to suspend plans to create 2 long-term logging concessions in Ebo Forest. They asked that the government develop an inclusive land-use plan with the local communities who would be most affected by logging. Let’s #ProtectEboForest.