A hírességek képeit nézegetve sokszor gondolunk arra, bárcsak mi is olyan tökéletesek lehetnénk, mik ők.
Danae Mercer pont azokhoz a nőkhöz szól, akiknek gyakran vannak hasonló gondolataik. Instagram-oldalát azért működteti, hogy lerántsa a leplet arról tökéletesnek vélt hamis világról, amelyet a közösségi média tár elénk.
How do influencers always get those PERFECT PEACH PHOTOS when sitting down? I’ve been seeing this type of photo popping up EVERYWHERE. And I get it: This is the easiest hack ever. Here’s how it’s done: ➡️ Find a bathroom counter and a mirror ➡️ Perch with your bum close to the mirror ➡️Arch your back and raise arm ➡️ Take that photo OR ➡️ Perch with one leg down and one bum cheek only on the counter ➡️Squeeze abs, raise arm ➡️ Bam photo WHY DOES IT WORK? Because whatever is closest to the camera (or in this case, the mirror) appears LARGER. Plus the bend in the bum and legs creates a peachy shape. PLUS the counter will usually hide the lower bum, which is where a lot of gals (like me) store cellulite. PLUS the arch and arm up makes the waist look smaller and decreases skin rolls (which are so flipping human but anyways). So there you gals go. Rock those bootie selfies if you want to. Or not, because my back did hurt after all this. Regardless, just keep reminding yourselves that SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOT REAL. It’s so darn posed and filtered and perfected. And your peach is great no matter the pose. x . . . #perfectlyme #instagramvsreality #glutes #normalizenormalbodies #womenirl
Danae megmutatja, hogyan lehet profi módon elrejteni a rezgő hájat, a narancsbőrt, és milyen szögből érdemes fotót vagy videót készíteni magunkról. Megdöbbentő a különbség.
Social media IS NOT real - even when it comes to SITTING DOWN. Just check out these three popular INSTA-POSES. And if you’re feeling brave, try the first one. I dare you. It took me 10 minutes and lots of falling to figure it out ❤️. Today I just wanted to remind you gals how filtered this online world is. How casual poses are rarely actually RELAXED. And how you’re GREAT exactly as you are. Now if you fancy taking your own snaps at home, here’s how it all worked: All the insta poses involve arching my back, exhaling, squeezing my core, and lifting an arm. All super flattering things. Plus I’m using SIDE LIGHTING. There’s a window on my right. The light comes in sideways and creates that great shadow/bright contrast on the CORE. PLUS I’m shooting in a mirror. Mirror + side light = the best situation for fierce selfies. So there we go! Just a reminder today about how all this stuff works. A little pulling back of the curtain. And a big reminder about how amazing you are: Whether you’ve got abs all the time (like certain hard working fitspo I know ❤️), sometimes, never, or whatever. However your body is shaped, what matters the most is that YOU are YOU. And that’s pretty incredible indeed. x #posing #socialmediavsreality #selfies #fitspo #posingtips #instavsreallife #bodyconfidence Top @womensbestwear
Let’s talk EDITING APPS. This transformation took all of two minutes. I smudged out stretchmarks and swapped my bloating for a bum, brightened my eyes and smoothed that great lil mid-forehead vein. In just 120 seconds, I became a SHINIER, GLOSSIER version of myself. And it was incredibly easy. I used to edit my photos like this. When I was recovering from my relapse, I felt delicate. Insecure. So I would use apps like these to make myself THINNER. Always, always thinner. Because in my mind, thin was perfect. And maybe if I was perfect, everything would be ok. Maybe I would be loved. So I have NO anger towards people who use these. No anger. Because I’ve been there. Instead I want to stress to YOU how OFTEN it happens. How in addition to posing and lighting and outfit swaps and all the shiny things I talk about on here, there’s always this lil side of technology. And I want to say that if you’re someone who uses these often, Who changes your body or changes your skin or changes YOU, Know you are seen. You are worthy. And you are LOVED, EXACTLY as you already are. No technology-sponsored changes required. Stay safe out there gals. We’re in this together. Original photo @chiclebelle #instagramvsreality #feminist #beforeandafter #instavsreality #iweigh #bodyacceptance #selflove