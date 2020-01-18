Az énekesnő Instagram-oldalán osztotta meg a szomorú hírt rajongóival, miszerint 92 éves korában elhunyt édesanyja, Thérèse Tanguay Dion.

"Maman, annyira szeretünk. A ma esti koncertet neked ajánljuk, és teljes szívemből neked fogok énekelni" - bűcsúzott édesanyjától az énekesnő. 