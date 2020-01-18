Az énekesnő Instagram-oldalán osztotta meg a szomorú hírt rajongóival, miszerint 92 éves korában elhunyt édesanyja, Thérèse Tanguay Dion.
"Maman, annyira szeretünk. A ma esti koncertet neked ajánljuk, és teljes szívemből neked fogok énekelni" - bűcsúzott édesanyjától az énekesnő.
Maman, nous t’aimons tellement... Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. Love, Céline xx... . Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx… . : Richard Gauthier