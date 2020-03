Deepest underground concert?!



The Shaft Bottom Boys have taken the title for the deepest concert underground after playing a concert at 1,893.8 m (6,213 ft 3.05 in) below sea level at Vale’s Creighton Mine in the City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario. https://t.co/skeBmgDKbopic.twitter.com/4WmO7v1aPl