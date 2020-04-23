Erzsébet királynő úgy döntött, megosztja kedvenc csokis cupcake receptjét 94. születésnapja alkalmából. Így már bárki elkészítheti otthon a királyi édességet.
Nem rég ünnepelte születésnapját Anglia királynője, természetesen most sem hiányozhatott kedvenc édessége a nagy napról, amit királyi cukrász készített el neki. Erzsébet úgy döntött, megosztja népével az isteni desszert receptjét, hogy más is élvezhesse azt. Íme!
Hozzávalók:
Alap
15 g ecet
300 ml tej
50 ml növényi olaj
60 g vaj (megolvasztva, lehűtve)
2 tojás
5 ml vanília esszencia
250 g liszt
75 kakaópor
300 g kristálycukor
10 g szódabikarbóna
100 g fehércsoki
Vajkrém öntet
90 g magas kakaótartalmú csokoládé
100 g vaj
125 g porcukor
Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us! Ingredients for the cake sponges - (serves approximately 15) 15g vinegar 300ml milk 50ml vegetable oil 60g butter (melted and cool) 2 eggs 5ml of vanilla essence 250g of self-raising flour 75 of cocoa powder 300g caster sugar 10g bicarbonate of soda 100g white chocolate chips cupcake cases Ingredients for the buttercream topping: 90g of high percentage dark chocolate 100g butter 125g icing sugar Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre made in shops Add food colouring to create different colours Cake sponge method: -Preheat the oven to 150 C -Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl -Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar -Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little -Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps -Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit) -Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray -Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases -Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch -Leave to cool Buttercream icing method: -Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy -Add in the warm melted chocolate -If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice) Royal icing method: -If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks -Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape We hope you enjoy! #RoyalBakes
Elkészítés
Alap
- 150 ° C-ra melegítsd elő a sütőt.
- A lisztet, a cukrot, a kakaóport és a szódabikarbónát egy edényben keverd össze.
- Külön tálban a tojásokat vanília esszenciával, megolvasztott vajjal, olajjal, tejjel és ecettel keverd ki.
- Lassan add hozzá az első keverékhez a másodikat.
- A tészta legyen sima és csomómentes!
- Add hozzá a csokoládé darabokat (helyette lehet dió, szárított gyümölcs)
- Tedd egy tálcára a cupcake kosarakat.
- Fém kanállal a keveréket egyenlően oszlasd el a kosarakban
- Süsd 15-18 percig, amíg aranyszínű nem lesz, és hagyd kihűlni.
Vajkrém
- Keverd a cukrot és a vajat addig, amíg könnyű és krémes egyveleg nem lesz belőle.
- Add hozzá a meleg, olvasztott csokoládét
- Végül jöhet a díszítés.