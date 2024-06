Szélsőjobboldali szervezetek fenyegetik Harry herceget: a hazájában nincs biztonságban

AFP or licensors/Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP) -

AFP