Csütörtökön nyílik meg a 74. Berlini Nemzetközi Filmfesztivál

AFP or licensors/A golden and a silver Berlinale Bear trophy of the upcoming 72nd International Film Festival Berlinale are pictured at the Noack foundry in Berlin, on January 25, 2022. - The Noack foundry traditionally prepares all the trophies for the International Film Festival. The competition films of the 2022 edition of the Berlinale will run from February 10 to 16, 2022, as an in-person event. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke / POOL / AFP) -

