10 tavaszi trend, amely meghatározza az idei szezont

Northfoto/Xinhua News Agency / eyevine. All Rights Reserved./(230921) -- MILAN, Sept. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation for Prada women's Spring/Summer 2024 collections during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 21, 2023. (Prada/Editorial use only/Handout via Xinhua)Xinhua News Agency / eyevineContact eyevine for more information about using this image:T: +44 (0) 20 8709 8709E: info@eyevine.comhttp://www.eyevine.com September , 2023 -

Xinhua / eyevine