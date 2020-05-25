Nemes cél érdekében árverezik el a világhírű színésznő, Jennifer Aniston 25 évvel ezelőtti aktfotóját.
A Christie's aukciósház jótékonysági vásárán árverezik el Jennifer Aniston 25 évvel ezelőtti aktfotóját. Az aukcióra bocsájtott gyűjteményben olyan világsztárok fotói kerülnek árverésre mint Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kurt Cobain, vagy éppen Barack Obama. Az árverésből befolyt összeget a koronavírus-járvány elleni küzdelem segítésére ajánlják fel.
Today is a big day! I am thrilled to be partnering up with @radvocacy @christiesinc @vanityfair @beekmansocial @lundnyc to announce RADArt4Aid, a purposefully-curated fundraising and advocacy campaign to benefit COVID-19 relief charities. All 25 of the portraits in this collage will be auctioned by @Christiesinc with 100% of the proceeds of sale benefitting charities chosen by our featured subjects, which include @jenniferaniston, #mikhailbaryshnikov, #johnnycash, @kurtcobain, @lauradern, @leonardodicaprio, @drdre, @billieeilish, @tomhanks, #johnleehooker, @lennykravitz, @jlo, @officialjld, @jerrygarcia, @courtneylove, #Lin-ManuelMiranda, @willienelsonofficial, #BradPitt, @barackobama, @officialkeef, @nicolekidman, @jerryseinfeld, @snoopdogg, @springsteen, @amyschumer, @u2, @oprah, and @reesewitherspoon Our campaign’s benefitting charities include @americasfoodfund, @americanredcross, @bcefa, #CommunityFoodBankofNewJersey, @directrelief, #GetUsPPE, @goodplusfdn, #HiddenHeroes, #LetLoveRuleFoundation, @mealsonwheelsamerica, @middlewayhouse, @nafclinics, @newyorkcares, @princestrust, @supportandfeed, and @wckitchen #RADArt4Aid is live now on Christies.com and will be Open for Bidding from May 28 – June 12. Please join us in supporting COVID-19 Relief!