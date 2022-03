Hey what is that object in Mars Perseverance's RAW image (Sol 353) acquired on Feb. 16, 2022? A proof of ancient aliens as exposed on these days by some UFO grifters? Nope, it's a drill bit intentionally dropped by @NASAPersevere, as exposed here: https://t.co/gJuJATQqYVpic.twitter.com/2NrsHARAmX