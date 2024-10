Eddig nem látott fotó került elő a beteg Michael Schumacherről: nem így emlékeznek rá a rajongók

Willi Weber says: “It all started like this. I saw that little boy climbing the stairs of my motorhome. He has a very unique haircut. With such a weird mustache they looked glued together.

‘Are you Schumacher?’ I ask.

'Yes ​​it's me. I'm Michael Schumacher'”#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/X8tiPny2Fz