Új szupererőt fejlesztettek ki a Csernobilt túlélő kóborkutyák: segíthet megérteni, hogyan éljünk túl mérgező környezetben

AFP or licensors/Stray dogs walk near the Chernobyl Nuclear power plant on June 8, 2018. The restricted zone around Chernobyl is eerily quiet but one building near the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster is full of barking and whining. The long, one-storey structure once served as a makeshift medical centre for workers from the plant to receive assistance after the 1986 disaster. Today it is a hospital for the stray dogs that remain in the 30-kilometre (19-mile) exclusion zone long after its human residents were evacuated following the meltdown. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) -

