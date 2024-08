A világ legkisebb nője alacsonyabb, mint egy egyéves gyerek - FOTÓ

Indian Jyoti Amge, 19, the world's shortest woman according to the Guinness Book of Records, poses for pictures during an event in Kuwait City, on March 14, 2013. Amge and Morocco's Brahim Takioullah, who has the largest feet in the world, are in Kuwait as part of a children's one-minute competition organized by the Guinness Book of Records. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT (Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP) -

