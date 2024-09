Dave Grohl felesége, Jordyn Blum már a babahír előtt is tudta, hogy megcsalják

Suamy Beydoun/AGIF/SP - SAO PAULO - 12/09/2023 - SAO PAULO, ARQUIVO, THE TOWN, 1ST EDITION, DAVE GROHL, FOO FIGHTERS - Dave Grohl, lead singer of the American band Foo Fighters during a performance on the Skyline stage at the 1st edition of the music festival The Town, on September 9, 2023, at the Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo. Photo: Suamy Beydoun/AGIF (Photo by Suamy Beydoun / AGIF / AGIF via AFP) -

AGIF via AFP