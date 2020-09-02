Az Alkonyat sármos színészének jót tett a karantén, ugyanis hízás helyett 14 kilót dobott le.
Peter Facinellit a legtöbben az Alkonyat-filmekből ismerik: ő alakította Edward Cullen sármos apukáját, Carlise-t. A színész a közelmúltban egy prosztatarák elleni kampányban szerepelt, és az ehhez készült fotókon mutatta meg kidolgozott, sportos testét. A kép mellett olvasható kampány szövegben a színész amellett, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a szűrések fontosságára, leírja, hogy korábban édesapját is prosztatarákkal diagnosztizálták, de időben észrevették, és legyőzte a kórt.
A 46 éves színész átalakulása nagyon látványos, sosem volt még ennyire jó formában. Facinelli kizárta a cukrot és a gyorskajákat, és több időt szán a testmozgásra is -írja a dailymail.
Hope this got your attention... September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Today I’m launching the #NicTailorNoPants campaign in partnership with @prostatecancerfoundation sponsored by Nic Tailor Underwear to get men talking about their prostate health. To ALL the guys out there: Here is the mission: To Help spread awareness please post a selfie in your underwear or bathing suit and tag 3 other men to do the same using #NicTailorNoPants and tagging @prostatecancerfoundation. Have fun with it and make it your own. Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty whities. I know it’s a vulnerable ask... but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived. Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer. I’m going to tag a bunch of friends to get the ball rolling. You just need to post your photo and tag 3 of yours. #NicTailorNoPants @rcmccall @iamadamdavenport @matthieulange @joelmichaely4real @gnhsurf @paolomascitti @kevinbrennan @kaigreene @georgekosturos @derekwarburton @dominicdevore @isaiahmustafa @lancebass @kellanlutz @mrjerryoc @miketyson @ryanseacrest